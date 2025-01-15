Goa Tourism Boosts State Economy with Rs 45 Lakh Dividend

In a significant financial gesture, the state-run Goa Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (GTDC) has paid a dividend of Rs 45 lakh to the state government for the financial year 2023-24. This marks the second consecutive year that GTDC has demonstrated its financial success and commitment to sustainable tourism in Goa.

The dividend cheque was formally handed over to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant by GTDC chairman Ganesh Gaonkar, in the presence of tourism minister Rohan Khaunte and other dignitaries. This move not only highlights GTDC's robust performance but also underscores its supportive role in advancing state tourism initiatives.

GTDC managing director Kuldeep Arolkar attributed this achievement to the strategic vision of the chairman and the Board of Directors. This financial contribution is a testament to the corporation's dedication to fostering sustainable tourism development across the Goan landscape.

