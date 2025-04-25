Disrupted Skies: Delhi Airport Faces Flight Delays due to Easterly Winds
Delhi airport's flight operations might be impacted by easterly winds expected from April 26 to May 4, following recent delays caused by traffic congestion and runway closure. Coordination between airlines and ATC is underway to minimize impact, as announced by DIAL and corroborated by SpiceJet referencing an IMD forecast.
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport could face disruptions due to anticipated easterly winds from April 26 to May 4, according to a statement by the airport's operator, DIAL.
Previously, the airport, India's largest and busiest, experienced delays because of air traffic congestion and the closure of one runway. The forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department predicts a continuation of these challenging wind conditions.
In response, DIAL and SpiceJet have announced ongoing coordination with airlines and air traffic control to optimize flight schedules and mitigate the potential impact during this period.
