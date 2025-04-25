Left Menu

Disrupted Skies: Delhi Airport Faces Flight Delays due to Easterly Winds

Delhi airport's flight operations might be impacted by easterly winds expected from April 26 to May 4, following recent delays caused by traffic congestion and runway closure. Coordination between airlines and ATC is underway to minimize impact, as announced by DIAL and corroborated by SpiceJet referencing an IMD forecast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:34 IST
Disrupted Skies: Delhi Airport Faces Flight Delays due to Easterly Winds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport could face disruptions due to anticipated easterly winds from April 26 to May 4, according to a statement by the airport's operator, DIAL.

Previously, the airport, India's largest and busiest, experienced delays because of air traffic congestion and the closure of one runway. The forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department predicts a continuation of these challenging wind conditions.

In response, DIAL and SpiceJet have announced ongoing coordination with airlines and air traffic control to optimize flight schedules and mitigate the potential impact during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025