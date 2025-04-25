Telangana's Chief Minister Calls for Decisive Action Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond decisively, even advocating the merging of PoK with India. Reddy's assertion highlights the need for strong measures against Pakistan.

Leading a candlelight rally to protest the attack, Reddy emphasized the importance of national unity, recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's praise for Indira Gandhi's leadership during the creation of Bangladesh in 1971. He urged Modi to take bold steps, rallying the support of 140 crore Indians.

The rally saw participation from influential figures including AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and Telangana ministers, alongside international delegates from the Bharat Summit. This display of solidarity highlights the urgency of addressing terrorism decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)