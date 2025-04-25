Indian Coast Guard's Anti-Poaching Victory: 150 kg of Sea Cucumbers Seized
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully intercepted an illegal transshipment, recovering 150 kg of endangered sea cucumbers worth Rs 60 lakh. The operation was conducted near North Mandapam following intel on the illegal activity. Sea cucumber trade is banned in India under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) recently seized 150 kilograms of endangered sea cucumbers, valuing at Rs 60 lakh, during a swift operation.
The recovery, carried out by ICG Station Mandapam, came after receiving intelligence on suspicious transshipment activities in the North Mandapam region.
This operation underscores the ongoing battle against illegal wildlife trade, given that the harvesting and trade of sea cucumbers are prohibited under India's Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tributes Pour In for Congress Leader Kumari Ananthan: A Stalwart of Tamil Nadu Politics
Political Tensions Flare as Amit Shah Visits Tamil Nadu
Race for Tamil Nadu BJP President Heats Up Ahead of Amit Shah's Visit
Race for BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Heats Up as Annamalai Steps Aside
BJP's Annamalai Hopes for Strong PMK Alliance Amid Tamil Nadu Political Shifts