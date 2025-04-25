Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard's Anti-Poaching Victory: 150 kg of Sea Cucumbers Seized

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully intercepted an illegal transshipment, recovering 150 kg of endangered sea cucumbers worth Rs 60 lakh. The operation was conducted near North Mandapam following intel on the illegal activity. Sea cucumber trade is banned in India under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) recently seized 150 kilograms of endangered sea cucumbers, valuing at Rs 60 lakh, during a swift operation.

The recovery, carried out by ICG Station Mandapam, came after receiving intelligence on suspicious transshipment activities in the North Mandapam region.

This operation underscores the ongoing battle against illegal wildlife trade, given that the harvesting and trade of sea cucumbers are prohibited under India's Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

