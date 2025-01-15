Left Menu

Singapore Bestows Highest Honor on Tarun Das for Strengthening Ties with India

Tarun Das, former Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry, has been awarded Singapore's highest honor for non-citizens, the Honorary Citizen Award, recognizing his decades-long contributions to strengthening Singapore-India relations. The accolade praises Das's efforts in fostering business, cultural, and academic exchanges between the two nations.

President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tarun Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a distinguished ceremony held in New Delhi, Singapore has conferred its prestigious Honorary Citizen Award on Tarun Das, the former Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). President Tharman Shanmugaratnam presented the accolade, acknowledging Das for his exceptional contributions to enhancing Singapore-India relations.

The Honorary Citizen Award represents the pinnacle of recognition from the Singapore Government for those who significantly bolster the nation's growth and development, albeit being non-citizens. With a focus on sectors such as business, technology, and culture, the award is a testament to Das's influential role in facilitating economic and social ties between the two countries.

Das has been instrumental in the evolution of Singapore-India relations, having led initiatives like the CII Core Group visits and the India-Singapore Strategic Dialogue. His leadership has paved the way for significant collaborations and exchanges that have deeply enriched the bilateral relationship. Reflecting on the honor, Das expressed his profound gratitude for being part of a 'multi-faceted partnership' that has flourished over the past 31 years.

