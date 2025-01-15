India Invites Global Investors to Revolutionize its Mining Sector

The Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, on Thursday extended a call to global investors, enticing them to invest in India's expansive mining industry. This announcement was made during the Ministerial Round Table at the Future Minerals Forum 2025 held in Riyadh, hosted by Saudi Arabia. Reddy emphasized that enhancing value addition across the supply chain is critical for ensuring greater prosperity for the Indian populace.

On the forum's sidelines, Minister Reddy held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Mr. Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef. In these dialogues, Reddy highlighted the need to bolster trade and investment relations between the two nations. Furthermore, he met separately with ministers from Brazil, Italy, and Morocco, stressing the significance of economic and technical cooperation, particularly in the minerals sector. Later, Reddy engaged with members of the Indian diaspora stationed in the area.

The Union Minister also participated in the inaugural event of the Future Minerals Forum at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre. An exhibition featuring contributions from partner countries and global companies, including an Indian pavilion sponsored by the Ministry of Mines with Coal India, GSI, NMDC, NALCO, and MECL, was also on display. This visit underscores India's substantial standing in the global mining sector, being the second-largest aluminium producer, third in lime, and fourth in iron ore. The strong production growth in iron ore and limestone during FY 2023-24 highlights robust demand across sectors such as steel and cement, which correlate with vigorous economic activities in energy, infrastructure, and construction industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)