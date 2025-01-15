Goldman Sachs Hits Profit High on Dealmaking Surge

Goldman Sachs has reported its most profitable quarter since the end of 2021, propelled by a surge in fees from dealmaking, debt sales, and robust trading performance, leading to a 3% increase in its stock before market open.

In its fourth-quarter financials, Goldman declared a profit boost to $4.11 billion, translating to $11.95 per diluted share, from $2.01 billion, or $5.48 per diluted share, recorded the previous year. The Wall Street titan remains optimistic about future dealmaking activities as the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate reductions and pro-business sentiment from President-elect Donald Trump instill confidence in investors.

CEO David Solomon expressed satisfaction with the quarter's strong outcomes, notably the 24% uptick in investment banking fees to $2.05 billion, primarily due to successful debt underwriting. The broader financial sector is poised for a resurgence as mergers and acquisitions recover and equity and debt markets see renewed vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)