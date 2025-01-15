Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Hits Profit High on Dealmaking Surge

Goldman Sachs recorded its highest profit since late 2021, driven by increased fees from dealmaking, debt sales, and strong trading. Its shares rose 3%. The bank anticipates more deal activity as interest rates fall, and President-elect Donald Trump fosters pro-business optimism. Revenue grew across multiple divisions, resulting in a 48.4% share price surge for 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:08 IST
Goldman Sachs Hits Profit High on Dealmaking Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Goldman Sachs has reported its most profitable quarter since the end of 2021, propelled by a surge in fees from dealmaking, debt sales, and robust trading performance, leading to a 3% increase in its stock before market open.

In its fourth-quarter financials, Goldman declared a profit boost to $4.11 billion, translating to $11.95 per diluted share, from $2.01 billion, or $5.48 per diluted share, recorded the previous year. The Wall Street titan remains optimistic about future dealmaking activities as the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate reductions and pro-business sentiment from President-elect Donald Trump instill confidence in investors.

CEO David Solomon expressed satisfaction with the quarter's strong outcomes, notably the 24% uptick in investment banking fees to $2.05 billion, primarily due to successful debt underwriting. The broader financial sector is poised for a resurgence as mergers and acquisitions recover and equity and debt markets see renewed vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025