Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Wall Street Faces Fresh Pressures

U.S. stock indexes continued to decline as investors reacted to President Trump's tariff policies on China. The major indexes hit one-year lows amid concerns over economic slowdown and rising inflation. A brief market rally was cut short by denials of a possible tariff pause, causing further market instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:52 IST
Market Turmoil: Wall Street Faces Fresh Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In another turbulent session, U.S. stock indexes plummeted in afternoon trading on Monday. Investors withdrew for a third consecutive day amid heightened fears about President Donald Trump's tariff agenda against China, which threaten to exacerbate economic slowdown and spur inflationary pressures.

This downturn put all three major U.S. indexes at over one-year lows. Highlighting Wall Street's anxieties, the CBOE Volatility Index surged to a peak not seen since August 2024. Commentators, like UBS's chief strategist Bhanu Baweja, noted the shock factor for investors who initially underestimated Trump's commitment to tariffs.

The technology sector bore the brunt of sell-offs, with key players such as Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla seeing significant losses. The market briefly rallied on reports of a possible 90-day pause on tariffs, but corrections from White House officials swiftly reversed those gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025