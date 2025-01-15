India's Exports Surpass $600 Billion: Decoding the December Surge

India's export landscape in 2024 has witnessed a promising uptrend, boasting a robust USD 602.64 billion in earnings between April and December, marking a 6.03% increase over the previous year, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

This growth trajectory stems from significant performances across both merchandise and services sectors. While merchandise exports experienced a moderate 1.6% increase to USD 321.71 billion, non-petroleum exports surged by 5.05% in December alone, highlighting a crucial aspect of the overall growth narrative.

In December, specific categories like electronic goods, engineering items, and rice exports exhibited remarkable progress, contributing significantly to the uplift. Notably, electronic goods exports soared by over 35%, underscoring a sector-wide expansion. Amid this backdrop, India's trade deficit expanded to USD 79.50 billion for the same period, mirroring a complex trade scenario despite the encouraging export numbers.

