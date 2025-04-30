Left Menu

Indus Towers: Strong Growth Amid Declining Profits

Indus Towers reported a net profit decline of 4% for Q4, though annual profits rose by 64.5%, thanks to strategic acquisitions and customer debt recovery. Revenue climbed by 7.4%, spurred by infrastructure expansions. The outlook remains positive amidst ongoing industry developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:38 IST
Indus Towers: Strong Growth Amid Declining Profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indus Towers, a prominent player in the telecom infrastructure sector, announced a net profit decline of 4% for the March quarter, totalling Rs 1,779 crore. Despite this quarterly setback, the company expressed optimism about future growth, citing strengthened industry conditions and strategic opportunities.

The revenue for the quarter reached Rs 7,727 crore, marking a 7.4% increase year-on-year. This growth was supported by customer network expansions and strategic acquisitions. Notably, there was a provision of Rs 226 crore for doubtful receivables, coupled with active debt recovery, which influenced financial outcomes.

CEO Prachur Sah emphasized the company's robust annual performance, highlighting a 64.5% jump in annual net profit to Rs 9,932 crore. Strategic expansion moves, including new tower acquisitions, have fortified Indus Towers' market position and financial stability, promoting healthy cash flow in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025