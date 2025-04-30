Indus Towers: Strong Growth Amid Declining Profits

Indus Towers, a prominent player in the telecom infrastructure sector, announced a net profit decline of 4% for the March quarter, totalling Rs 1,779 crore. Despite this quarterly setback, the company expressed optimism about future growth, citing strengthened industry conditions and strategic opportunities.

The revenue for the quarter reached Rs 7,727 crore, marking a 7.4% increase year-on-year. This growth was supported by customer network expansions and strategic acquisitions. Notably, there was a provision of Rs 226 crore for doubtful receivables, coupled with active debt recovery, which influenced financial outcomes.

CEO Prachur Sah emphasized the company's robust annual performance, highlighting a 64.5% jump in annual net profit to Rs 9,932 crore. Strategic expansion moves, including new tower acquisitions, have fortified Indus Towers' market position and financial stability, promoting healthy cash flow in the future.

