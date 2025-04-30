Kerala Celebrates Amidst Political Tensions: Public Backs Government
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes the Congress-led UDF for boycotting the LDF government's fourth anniversary. He highlights public support shown through massive turnout at events, despite opposing campaigns. Vijayan also updates on 'Operation D-Hunt' targeting drug crimes, pledging continued action against narcotics trafficking.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed disappointment over the opposition Congress-led UDF's decision to boycott the LDF government's anniversary celebrations. Nevertheless, he highlighted the strong public turnout as a testament to the support for his administration's policies.
During a press conference, Vijayan emphasized the significant attendance at the events, suggesting that the people of Kerala are embracing the government's initiatives in development and welfare. He criticized those who sought to undermine the government through negative propaganda, stating that the public's participation denounces such efforts.
In discussing the state's rigorous anti-drug measures, Vijayan shared results from 'Operation D-Hunt,' underscoring the government's commitment to tackling narcotics. He clarified that legal repercussions will apply regardless of social status, reaffirming the state's strict stance against drug abuse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bengali New Year Processions: Political Tensions Flare Amid Celebrations
Tense Times in Dhulian: Violence Halts Poila Baisakh Celebrations
Celebrating the Legacy of IAF's Iconic Leader: Marshal Arjan Singh's 106th Birth Anniversary
Himachal Day Celebrations: A Blend of Tradition and Progress
IAF Honours Marshal Arjan Singh on 106th Birth Anniversary with Bust Unveiling