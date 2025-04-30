Kerala Celebrates Amidst Political Tensions: Public Backs Government

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed disappointment over the opposition Congress-led UDF's decision to boycott the LDF government's anniversary celebrations. Nevertheless, he highlighted the strong public turnout as a testament to the support for his administration's policies.

During a press conference, Vijayan emphasized the significant attendance at the events, suggesting that the people of Kerala are embracing the government's initiatives in development and welfare. He criticized those who sought to undermine the government through negative propaganda, stating that the public's participation denounces such efforts.

In discussing the state's rigorous anti-drug measures, Vijayan shared results from 'Operation D-Hunt,' underscoring the government's commitment to tackling narcotics. He clarified that legal repercussions will apply regardless of social status, reaffirming the state's strict stance against drug abuse.

