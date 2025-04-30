Left Menu

Kerala Celebrates Amidst Political Tensions: Public Backs Government

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes the Congress-led UDF for boycotting the LDF government's fourth anniversary. He highlights public support shown through massive turnout at events, despite opposing campaigns. Vijayan also updates on 'Operation D-Hunt' targeting drug crimes, pledging continued action against narcotics trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:38 IST
Kerala Celebrates Amidst Political Tensions: Public Backs Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed disappointment over the opposition Congress-led UDF's decision to boycott the LDF government's anniversary celebrations. Nevertheless, he highlighted the strong public turnout as a testament to the support for his administration's policies.

During a press conference, Vijayan emphasized the significant attendance at the events, suggesting that the people of Kerala are embracing the government's initiatives in development and welfare. He criticized those who sought to undermine the government through negative propaganda, stating that the public's participation denounces such efforts.

In discussing the state's rigorous anti-drug measures, Vijayan shared results from 'Operation D-Hunt,' underscoring the government's commitment to tackling narcotics. He clarified that legal repercussions will apply regardless of social status, reaffirming the state's strict stance against drug abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025