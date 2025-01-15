Left Menu

India's E-commerce Export Hub Set to Transform Trade Landscape

India is establishing its first e-commerce export hub, set to open in March. Approved in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, these hubs simplify export processes. With potential growth in e-commerce exports, this step aims to boost India's competitive edge. DGFT plans more trade services, including a diamond import scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:16 IST
India's E-commerce Export Hub Set to Transform Trade Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to revolutionize India's export landscape, the nation is poised to launch its first e-commerce export hub by March. Spearheaded by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), these hubs will emerge in major cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Five pioneering firms, including logistics aggregator Shiprocket and air cargo handler Cargo Service Centre, have been selected for this pilot initiative. The hubs promise hassle-free export processes with innovations such as self-sealing, simplified reimport policies, and onsite certification.

As India's current e-commerce exports stand at a modest USD 5 billion compared to China's staggering USD 250 billion, this development represents a significant strategic move to harness burgeoning opportunities in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025