India's E-commerce Export Hub Set to Transform Trade Landscape
India is establishing its first e-commerce export hub, set to open in March. Approved in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, these hubs simplify export processes. With potential growth in e-commerce exports, this step aims to boost India's competitive edge. DGFT plans more trade services, including a diamond import scheme.
In a move set to revolutionize India's export landscape, the nation is poised to launch its first e-commerce export hub by March. Spearheaded by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), these hubs will emerge in major cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.
Five pioneering firms, including logistics aggregator Shiprocket and air cargo handler Cargo Service Centre, have been selected for this pilot initiative. The hubs promise hassle-free export processes with innovations such as self-sealing, simplified reimport policies, and onsite certification.
As India's current e-commerce exports stand at a modest USD 5 billion compared to China's staggering USD 250 billion, this development represents a significant strategic move to harness burgeoning opportunities in the sector.
