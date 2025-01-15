Left Menu

Lufthansa Ordered to Reinstate Condor Access Amid EU Investigation

The European Commission is requiring Lufthansa to reinstate charter airline Condor's access to its short-haul network for the Frankfurt-New York route. This interim measure comes as part of an investigation into a joint venture between Lufthansa, United, and Air Canada, which may hinder competition on this route.

  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has instructed Lufthansa to restore charter airline Condor's access to its short-haul network. The move aims to support Condor's Frankfurt-New York route.

This decision forms part of an ongoing investigation into a joint venture between Lufthansa, United, and Air Canada, which is suspected of limiting competition on the Frankfurt-New York flights.

The Commission has mandated that Lufthansa reestablish the arrangements by June 2024, which ceased in December. The absence of these arrangements might compel Condor to withdraw from the route, according to the Commission.

