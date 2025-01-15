Euro Yields Drop as U.S. Inflation Data Boosts Rate Cut Hopes

In a notable shift, Euro area benchmark Bund yields decreased on Wednesday, ending a 10-day increase streak. This move came following U.S. inflation data revealing core consumer price inflation lower than anticipated, renewing expectations for potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2025.

Germany's 10-year bond yield saw a significant fall, further declined after the data release, marking its steepest daily drop since June. Earlier on Wednesday, the yield had reached a peak, but closed down at one of its lowest points for the month.

Shifts in inflation forecasts and potential policy impacts have influenced bond markets across both the U.S. and Europe, with market players now anticipating more active rate cuts by the European Central Bank in the coming years.

