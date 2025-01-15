Left Menu

Euro Yields Drop as U.S. Inflation Data Boosts Rate Cut Hopes

Euro area Bund yields saw a decline as U.S. core consumer price inflation fell below expectations, reigniting speculation about potential Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025. Market reactions included a dip in Germany's 10-year and 2-year bond yields, as well as shifts in European Central Bank rate expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:16 IST
Euro Yields Drop as U.S. Inflation Data Boosts Rate Cut Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable shift, Euro area benchmark Bund yields decreased on Wednesday, ending a 10-day increase streak. This move came following U.S. inflation data revealing core consumer price inflation lower than anticipated, renewing expectations for potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2025.

Germany's 10-year bond yield saw a significant fall, further declined after the data release, marking its steepest daily drop since June. Earlier on Wednesday, the yield had reached a peak, but closed down at one of its lowest points for the month.

Shifts in inflation forecasts and potential policy impacts have influenced bond markets across both the U.S. and Europe, with market players now anticipating more active rate cuts by the European Central Bank in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025