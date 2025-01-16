U.S. Approves Missile Sale to Japan

In a significant move to enhance defense cooperation, the U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of advanced missile systems to Japan. The deal involves 16 joint air-to-surface standoff missiles, aimed at bolstering Japan's military capabilities.

The Pentagon disclosed on Wednesday that the estimated cost of the sale is around $39 million. Lockheed Martin, known for its defense manufacturing prowess, is set to serve as the primary contractor for this transaction.

This development signifies a step forward in military collaboration between the United States and Japan, reflecting a shared commitment to regional security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)