Britain's Finance Push for Economic Growth

Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves aims to boost economic growth after November's disappointing 0.1% output increase. She plans to urge regulators for more effective strategies to accelerate growth.

Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, has announced plans to pressure regulators to do more to stimulate economic growth. Her comments follow data revealing that the country's economic output rose by a minimal 0.1% in November.

Expressing her determination to enhance growth efforts, Reeves stated, "I am determined to go further and faster to kickstart economic growth."

Reeves intends to engage with regulators to explore additional measures for bolstering the nation's economic performance.

