Regulators Urged to Mandate Boeing 757 Door Inspections: NTSB Calls for Action

U.S. regulators are being urged by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to mandate the inspection and replacement of potentially faulty latches on Boeing 757 airplane doors. This recommendation was made public last Thursday following an emergency evacuation incident involving a FedEx flight in Tennessee in 2023.

The NTSB has further advised the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to require inspections for Boeing 727 and 737 aircraft utilizing the same latch design. Defective latches, the agency warns, could obstruct evacuation attempts during emergencies if a slide becomes jammed. Boeing is expected to issue updated service bulletins, though the company and FedEx have not yet responded to inquiries. The FAA has acknowledged the recommendations, vowing timely consideration and response.

The incident in question involved a FedEx Boeing 757, built in 1988, which faced hydraulic system failures shortly after takeoff. Despite attempts to extend the landing gear, the crew had to execute an emergency gear-up landing. Door malfunctions hindered the initial evacuation efforts, although no injuries were reported. Subsequent inspections on FedEx's 757 fleet revealed numerous door latches non-compliant with regulatory directives.

