European Stocks Surge: Luxury and Tech Lead the Way
European stocks surged on Thursday as luxury and tech sectors flourished. Richemont's strong earnings pushed luxury shares higher, with Cartier's owner seeing a 15% rise. Taiwan Semiconductor's record profit boosted the tech index. STOXX 600 reached mid-December highs, while German inflation fell to 2.8%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:49 IST
European shares experienced a significant rise on Thursday, buoyed by the strong performance of luxury and semiconductor stocks.
Luxury powerhouse Richemont led the charge, with a 15% surge following positive earnings that exceeded market expectations.
The tech sector also performed well, thanks to Taiwan Semiconductor's record quarterly profit, which bolstered chipmakers.
