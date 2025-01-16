Global Trade Tensions Rise Over Polyoxymethylene Dumping Allegations
China has accused the United States, European Union, Taiwan, and Japan of dumping polyoxymethylene copolymers on its market. The Chinese commerce ministry announced that provisional anti-dumping measures, in the form of deposits, will be enforced starting January 24 to counteract this alleged practice.
In a move that could escalate global trade tensions, China has accused the United States, the European Union, Taiwan, and Japan of engaging in unfair trade practices by dumping polyoxymethylene copolymers into its market.
Following a preliminary investigation, Chinese authorities have taken decisive action to address these concerns. The country's commerce ministry announced that it would implement provisional anti-dumping measures.
These measures, effective from January 24, will require enterprises exporting the polymer to China to make a deposit. This step aims to protect the local industry from unfair pricing and market imbalance.
