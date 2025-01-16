Left Menu

Lufthansa Set to Resume Tel Aviv Flights Amid Regional Ceasefire

Lufthansa plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv from February 1 following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as airlines cautiously consider re-entering the Middle East. Western carriers had previously halted flights due to conflicts, avoiding areas like Iraqi and Iranian airspace to minimize risks.

Updated: 16-01-2025 15:35 IST
Germany's Lufthansa is poised to restart flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel starting February 1, after mediators brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The decision comes as airlines meticulously assess the safety of resuming operations in the volatile region.

The recent escalations caused numerous Western carriers to cancel flights across parts of the Middle East, targeting key cities like Beirut and Tel Aviv. Airlines also opted to steer clear of Iraqi and Iranian airspace amid fears of inadvertent involvement in drone or missile confrontations.

Amid these developments, Ryanair expressed its aspirations last week to maintain a full summer schedule for Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines intends to commence thrice-weekly flights to Damascus, Syria, starting January 23, although airlines remain vigilant as they cautiously navigate a return to the region.

