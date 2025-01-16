Left Menu

Indian Apparel Exports Surge Amid Global Challenges

India's apparel exports increased by 11.6% to USD 11.31 billion between April and December. The growth was driven by demand from the US, UK, and Germany. The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) emphasizes seizing this opportunity for further global expansion, highlighting factors like consumer trend adaptability and supportive policies.

Updated: 16-01-2025 16:41 IST
India's apparel exports have surged by 11.6% to reach USD 11.31 billion during April to December this fiscal year, according to figures released by the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Thursday. The exports rose significantly in key markets, including the US, UK, and Germany, highlighting a strong upward trend despite global economic uncertainties.

AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri noted that the enthusiasm around apparel exports has been consistent over the past six months, with India maintaining robust growth. This momentum presents a prime opportunity for the country to broaden its international presence and penetrate new markets.

Looking ahead, the future of Indian apparel exports remains optimistic, fueled by rising product acceptance, agility to consumer trends, stringent compliance measures in factories, and industry-supportive policies. The upcoming Bharat Tex event aims to further support the industry by enhancing collaboration and sourcing networks while promoting Foreign Direct Investment in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

