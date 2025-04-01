Tripura Faces Scrutiny Over Police Leadership Appointment Compliance

The Tripura government has assured the Supreme Court of its efforts to align with the 2006 police reform directives by initiating the appointment process for a new director general of police (DGP) as of March 7.

The PIL filed by NGO MONDRA, presided over by Bipin Chandra Kalai, alleges that the state has not adhered to judicially mandated procedures for DGP selection. The court's historic 2006 verdict requires states to consult with the Union Public Services Commission for these appointments.

Despite the state's defense, claiming compliance with the directives, the opposing counsel insists on non-adherence, citing a lack of procedure implementation. The court has taken the state's statements under advisement with a caveat for revival applications if any non-compliance arises.

(With inputs from agencies.)