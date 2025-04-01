Left Menu

Tripura Faces Scrutiny Over Police Leadership Appointment Compliance

The Tripura government has updated the Supreme Court about its efforts to comply with the 2006 police reforms verdict, aiming to appoint a new director general of police. A PIL filed by NGO MONDRA challenges the compliance level, with a focus on procedural adherence and transparency in the selection process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:17 IST
Tripura Faces Scrutiny Over Police Leadership Appointment Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura government has assured the Supreme Court of its efforts to align with the 2006 police reform directives by initiating the appointment process for a new director general of police (DGP) as of March 7.

The PIL filed by NGO MONDRA, presided over by Bipin Chandra Kalai, alleges that the state has not adhered to judicially mandated procedures for DGP selection. The court's historic 2006 verdict requires states to consult with the Union Public Services Commission for these appointments.

Despite the state's defense, claiming compliance with the directives, the opposing counsel insists on non-adherence, citing a lack of procedure implementation. The court has taken the state's statements under advisement with a caveat for revival applications if any non-compliance arises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025