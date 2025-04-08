Left Menu

Kiwi Comeback: New Zealand Edges Out India in Billie Jean King Cup Stunner

India's women's tennis team lost 1-2 to New Zealand in the Billie Jean King Cup. Despite a strong start from Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, the team couldn't hold off New Zealand's comeback, with losses in singles and doubles. India will next face Thailand in the group stage.

Updated: 08-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:02 IST
The Indian women's tennis team faced a setback on Tuesday, losing 1-2 to New Zealand in a group stage match of the Billie Jean King Cup.

In the Asia-Oceania Group 1, the Indian squad began brightly when Shrivalli Bhamidipaty offered a commanding win against Aishi Das, routing her 6-1, 6-1 for an initial lead.

New Zealand's resilience showcased as the day progressed. In the subsequent singles match, Sahaja Yamalapalli fell to Lulu Sun 3-6, 3-6, and in the doubles, Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare were defeated 3-6, 4-6 by Lulu Sun and Monique Barry.

