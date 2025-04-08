Kiwi Comeback: New Zealand Edges Out India in Billie Jean King Cup Stunner
India's women's tennis team lost 1-2 to New Zealand in the Billie Jean King Cup. Despite a strong start from Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, the team couldn't hold off New Zealand's comeback, with losses in singles and doubles. India will next face Thailand in the group stage.
The Indian women's tennis team faced a setback on Tuesday, losing 1-2 to New Zealand in a group stage match of the Billie Jean King Cup.
In the Asia-Oceania Group 1, the Indian squad began brightly when Shrivalli Bhamidipaty offered a commanding win against Aishi Das, routing her 6-1, 6-1 for an initial lead.
New Zealand's resilience showcased as the day progressed. In the subsequent singles match, Sahaja Yamalapalli fell to Lulu Sun 3-6, 3-6, and in the doubles, Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare were defeated 3-6, 4-6 by Lulu Sun and Monique Barry.
