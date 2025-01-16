Airline Suspensions Amid Middle East Tensions: A Ceasefire and Its Impact

As the Middle East grapples with conflict, global airlines are suspending flights to the region. With a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, many airlines are cautiously eyeing a return to their routes.

Major carriers, including Air France, Emirates, and United Airlines, have announced temporary suspensions to destinations like Tel Aviv and Beirut. While some airlines are resuming services, others maintain their hold as tensions persist.

This fluid situation highlights the significant impact on international travel and the aviation sector, with decisions hinging on regional stability and passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)