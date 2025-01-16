India's Startup Surge: Celebrating Innovation and Growth
YourStory's 'The Great Indian Startup Showcase' celebrates National Startup Day with a 15-hour livestream, highlighting over 90 startups. The event emphasizes India's thriving entrepreneurial spirit and the significant economic contributions of startups since the establishment of the Startup India initiative in 2016.
In a vibrant celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship, YourStory is set to host 'The Great Indian Startup Showcase,' a 15-hour marathon spotlighting the ingenuity of over 90 budding startups across India. The event will stream live on LinkedIn and YouTube, marking the ninth anniversary of National Startup Day.
This showcase underscores the essential role that startups play in India's economic and social development, offering emerging entrepreneurs a platform to share their stories, innovations, and challenges. Since the inception of the Startup India initiative in 2016, the country's startup ecosystem has flourished, with over 1.6 lakh government-recognised startups creating more than 1.6 million jobs.
YourStory's marathon event aims to foster connections between founders, investors, and audience members, further strengthening India's vibrant startup community. The organization's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs is evident in their chronicling of over 2 lakh changemakers' stories, highlighting the ongoing transformation of India into an innovation powerhouse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Pharmaceuticals: Innovations, Setbacks, and Price Hikes
Air India Soars with In-Flight Wi-Fi Innovation
Empowering Women and Digital Innovation Shine at Mahakumbh 2025 Prep
Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress
Rajnath Singh Celebrates DRDO's 67th Foundation Day: Sets Vision for Innovation and Collaboration in Defence R&D