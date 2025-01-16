Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Jabalpur

A devastating motorcycle collision in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has left three young men dead. According to local police, the tragic incident unfolded at approximately 8 PM on Wednesday night.

The accident took place near Ghansor village, with four individuals involved across two motorcycles. Among the deceased are Ranjit Kulaste, 20, Laxman, 19, and Sandeep Uikey, 19.

A fourth individual is currently hospitalized, recovering from injuries sustained during the crash. Authorities have registered a case and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)