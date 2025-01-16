Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Jabalpur
Three young men were killed in a motorcycle collision in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred near Ghansor village, involving four individuals. A fourth person survived but is hospitalized. The local police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.
A devastating motorcycle collision in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has left three young men dead. According to local police, the tragic incident unfolded at approximately 8 PM on Wednesday night.
The accident took place near Ghansor village, with four individuals involved across two motorcycles. Among the deceased are Ranjit Kulaste, 20, Laxman, 19, and Sandeep Uikey, 19.
A fourth individual is currently hospitalized, recovering from injuries sustained during the crash. Authorities have registered a case and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.
