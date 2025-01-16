Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Jabalpur

Three young men were killed in a motorcycle collision in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred near Ghansor village, involving four individuals. A fourth person survived but is hospitalized. The local police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:56 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Jabalpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating motorcycle collision in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has left three young men dead. According to local police, the tragic incident unfolded at approximately 8 PM on Wednesday night.

The accident took place near Ghansor village, with four individuals involved across two motorcycles. Among the deceased are Ranjit Kulaste, 20, Laxman, 19, and Sandeep Uikey, 19.

A fourth individual is currently hospitalized, recovering from injuries sustained during the crash. Authorities have registered a case and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

