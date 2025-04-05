Politically Motivated Charges Stir Controversy in Kerala

Kerala's political landscape is once again in turmoil as Minister M B Rajesh denounces allegations involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, Veena. Accused in a financial scandal, Rajesh claims these charges are a politically motivated attempt to undermine the LDF government.

Veena has been implicated in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. financial fraud case, with reports suggesting her name appears in a Serious Fraud Investigation Office chargesheet. This accusation coincides with a significant CPI(M) party congress and the onset of an election year in Kerala.

Rajesh emphasizes a history of central agencies, under BJP influence, targeting the LDF, with parallels drawn to past politically charged controversies. As the case unfolds, he insists it won't sway public opinion in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)