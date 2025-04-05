Left Menu

Bridging Divides: Manipur's Path to Peace

The central government held a meeting with Meitei and Kuki communities to resolve conflict in Manipur. Discussions focused on trust, law and order, and reconciliation. Ongoing efforts aim to establish peace despite President's rule. Challenges persist, including displaced people and limited travel between communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:32 IST
Bridging Divides: Manipur's Path to Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The central government convened a crucial meeting on Saturday with representatives from Manipur's Meitei and Kuki communities, aiming to establish lasting peace in the conflict-torn state.

Sources indicate that this initiative is part of broader efforts to resolve the ongoing discord that has plagued Manipur since May 2023. The meeting focused on fostering trust and cooperation, ensuring law and order, and laying down a roadmap for peace.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently addressed the situation in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing that while the government prioritizes peace over violence, the situation remains troubled with displaced individuals living in relief camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025