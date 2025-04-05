Bridging Divides: Manipur's Path to Peace

The central government convened a crucial meeting on Saturday with representatives from Manipur's Meitei and Kuki communities, aiming to establish lasting peace in the conflict-torn state.

Sources indicate that this initiative is part of broader efforts to resolve the ongoing discord that has plagued Manipur since May 2023. The meeting focused on fostering trust and cooperation, ensuring law and order, and laying down a roadmap for peace.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently addressed the situation in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing that while the government prioritizes peace over violence, the situation remains troubled with displaced individuals living in relief camps.

