Bridging Divides: Manipur's Path to Peace
The central government held a meeting with Meitei and Kuki communities to resolve conflict in Manipur. Discussions focused on trust, law and order, and reconciliation. Ongoing efforts aim to establish peace despite President's rule. Challenges persist, including displaced people and limited travel between communities.
The central government convened a crucial meeting on Saturday with representatives from Manipur's Meitei and Kuki communities, aiming to establish lasting peace in the conflict-torn state.
Sources indicate that this initiative is part of broader efforts to resolve the ongoing discord that has plagued Manipur since May 2023. The meeting focused on fostering trust and cooperation, ensuring law and order, and laying down a roadmap for peace.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently addressed the situation in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing that while the government prioritizes peace over violence, the situation remains troubled with displaced individuals living in relief camps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
