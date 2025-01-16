Left Menu

Morgan Stanley's Earnings Soar Amid Dealmaking Surge

Morgan Stanley's profits soared in the fourth quarter, driven by increased dealmaking and stock sales. The investment bank benefited from a surge in mergers and acquisitions, supported by a robust U.S. economy and regulatory expectations under President Trump. Investment banking revenues rose significantly, reflecting broader Wall Street trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:13 IST
Morgan Stanley's Earnings Soar Amid Dealmaking Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morgan Stanley's profit surged in the fourth quarter on the back of robust dealmaking and stock sales, the investment bank reported. The boost in earnings came as Wall Street benefited from a wave of mergers and acquisitions that increased investment banking fees.

This financial uptick was fueled by a strong U.S. economy, interest-rate cuts, and regulatory expectations under the Trump administration. CEO Ted Pick noted the firm's focus on strategy, culture, financial strength, and growth, highlighting significant gains in investment banking and wealth management.

The bank's investment banking revenue climbed 25% to $1.64 billion, mirroring successes of competitors like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. With earnings reaching $3.7 billion in contrast to $1.5 billion the previous year, Morgan Stanley shares rose 1.1% pre-market trading. Investment banking revenues globally soared by 26% in 2024, with experts forecasting more major deals under Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025