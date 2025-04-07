German Exports Surge Amid U.S. Tariff Concerns

German exports experienced a surprising increase in February, driven by heightened demand from the United States as businesses geared up for impending tariffs under the Trump administration. The federal statistics office reported a 1.8% boost in exports, exceeding forecast estimates of 1.5%.

Despite this export growth, German industrial production fell by a steeper-than-expected 1.3% during the same period. Analysts had anticipated a lighter decline of 0.8%. Additionally, industrial orders remained stagnant, further evidencing a sluggish manufacturing sector.

The trade balance revealed a surplus of 17.7 billion euros, with significant contributions from exports to the United States, up by 8.5%. However, this surplus still falls short of the 22.6 billion euros recorded the previous year, raising concerns for Europe's economic powerhouse.

