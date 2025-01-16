Left Menu

India's Rising Stature in Future Skills Readiness

India ranks second in the global QS World Future Skills Index for future in-demand skills, led by its performance in the Future of Work. Although excelling in digital readiness, India's education, industry collaboration, and sustainability practices need improvement for full potential realization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:58 IST
India has emerged as a leading contender in the domain of future in-demand skills, securing the second position globally, just behind the United States, according to the latest QS World Future Skills Index 2025.

The index, which assesses nations on their readiness for evolving job markets, places India 25th overall but celebrates its strengths in the Future of Work category. However, the report highlights pressing needs in aligning higher education with industry demands.

Despite India's sterling performance owing to its robust start-up culture and youthful demographic, greater strides are needed in innovation and sustainability to harness the country's full potential, experts suggest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

