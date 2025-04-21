Traffic Chaos in Delhi: US VP Visit Causes Gridlock

Delhi's roads were clogged on Monday as US Vice President JD Vance arrived, causing extensive traffic snarls across the capital. Restrictions and diversions in place for the high-profile visit added to the chaos, with commuters from Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram experiencing prolonged delays.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory to navigate the city's roads during the Vice President's stay, but many citizens voiced their dissatisfaction. Social media buzzed with frustrated travelers describing the gridlock as 'insane,' particularly around high-pressure zones like Sector 62, Noida, and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Despite the police's efforts to facilitate Vice President Vance's movements, the public questioned the fairness of traffic halts for VIPs. Commuters faced blocked routes, with some incidents leading to missed flights and health concerns. Officials urged using alternative paths but frustration among residents lingered as traffic paralysis gripped the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)