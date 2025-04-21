Left Menu

Traffic Chaos in Delhi: US VP Visit Causes Gridlock

Traffic chaos engulfed Delhi as US Vice President JD Vance's visit led to restrictions and diversions, causing massive jams. Commuters from surrounding areas faced delays, expressing frustration on social media. Special traffic arrangements were enforced, sparking debates over the impact of VIP visits on public movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:39 IST
Traffic Chaos in Delhi: US VP Visit Causes Gridlock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's roads were clogged on Monday as US Vice President JD Vance arrived, causing extensive traffic snarls across the capital. Restrictions and diversions in place for the high-profile visit added to the chaos, with commuters from Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram experiencing prolonged delays.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory to navigate the city's roads during the Vice President's stay, but many citizens voiced their dissatisfaction. Social media buzzed with frustrated travelers describing the gridlock as 'insane,' particularly around high-pressure zones like Sector 62, Noida, and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Despite the police's efforts to facilitate Vice President Vance's movements, the public questioned the fairness of traffic halts for VIPs. Commuters faced blocked routes, with some incidents leading to missed flights and health concerns. Officials urged using alternative paths but frustration among residents lingered as traffic paralysis gripped the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025