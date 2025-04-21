Neeraj Chopra Classic Shifts Gears: World Champs to Compete in Bengaluru

The inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin event has been moved from Panchkula to Bengaluru, addressing lighting inadequacies for live telecasting. World champs like Anderson Peters and Thomas Rohler have confirmed their presence, boosting the event's prestige.

Neeraj Chopra, Olympic gold medalist, expressed excitement for hosting the event in India, marking a significant contribution to Indian athletics. The event, organized with JSW Sports and AFI, targets both Indian and international participants.

Scheduled for May 24, the competition has received A category status by World Athletics, solidifying its prominence. Chopra sees the Classic as a stepping stone for future Diamond League Meetings in India, offering fans an opportunity to witness world-class athleticism firsthand.

(With inputs from agencies.)