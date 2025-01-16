Left Menu

Modi Approves 8th Pay Commission: Major Overhaul in Salaries and Allowances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the 8th Pay Commission to adjust salaries for 50 lakh central government employees and allowances for 65 lakh pensioners. The article details the history and impact of the previous seven pay commissions, highlighting the changes and key recommendations made over the decades.

Updated: 16-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:35 IST
In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the nod for establishing the 8th Pay Commission, aimed at revising the pay structure for nearly 50 lakh central government employees and adjustments in allowances for 65 lakh pensioners.

The decision trails a rich history of pay commissions, each bringing forth pivotal changes to accommodate the evolving economic landscape. The predecessors of this commission have paved the path with a focus on salaries, allowances, and broader socio-economic impacts.

From the first commission's introduction of the 'living wage' to recent strides in pay matrices for enhanced work-life balance, each phase reflects a chapter of India's progression. The 8th commission is set to continue this legacy by addressing contemporary monetary challenges and employee welfare.

