Special Trains Bridge the Gap for Coldplay Fans

Western Railway is launching two special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26 to accommodate Coldplay concert attendees amid increased airfare. The trains, departing from Bandra Terminus, will offer a respite to fans traveling to Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat.

Special Trains Bridge the Gap for Coldplay Fans
Western Railway has announced two special train services between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, aimed at bridging the gap for Coldplay enthusiasts amidst soaring airfares.

The move, sanctioned by the Railway Board as 'winter specials,' aims to clear the mounting passenger traffic ahead of the Coldplay concerts at Narendra Modi stadium. The trains will leave Bandra Terminus at 6:15 a.m. reaching Ahmedabad by 2 p.m. on both days, and will return at 1:40 a.m., reaching Bandra Terminus at 8:40 a.m. the next day, with several stops en route.

Despite these efforts, officials express concerns that they might not suffice, considering Coldplay's massive following and trends observed during the cricket world cup. In response to the concerts at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, event organizers have secured Full Tariff Rate suburban locals for attendees.

