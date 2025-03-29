Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Milestone Moment at Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill reached the 1,000-run mark at Narendra Modi Stadium during an IPL match against Mumbai Indians, showcasing his prowess with a quick 38 runs. GT ended at 196/8 after a strong start. MI's bowlers, including Hardik Pandya, kept the target within reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:50 IST
Shubman Gill. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans' captain, Shubman Gill, has etched his name in the annals of Indian Premier League history by achieving a remarkable milestone at the Narendra Modi Stadium. During the match against Mumbai Indians, Gill became the second-fastest player to reach 1,000 runs at a single venue, scoring a decisive 38 off 27 balls.

Gill's robust innings featured four fours and a six, contributing to his total of 1,024 runs in 20 matches at this venue, boasting an impressive average of 60.23 and a strike rate exceeding 160. Despite a strong opening with Sai Sudarshan, who scored a commendable 63, GT suffered a dramatic collapse, concluding their innings at 196/8.

As Hardik Pandya emerged as a standout bowler for the Mumbai Indians with figures of 2/29, the team effectively curtailed the Titans' momentum. Other contributors included Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Satyanarayana Raju, each claiming invaluable wickets to restrict GT's total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

