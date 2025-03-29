Shubman Gill's Milestone Moment at Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans' captain, Shubman Gill, has etched his name in the annals of Indian Premier League history by achieving a remarkable milestone at the Narendra Modi Stadium. During the match against Mumbai Indians, Gill became the second-fastest player to reach 1,000 runs at a single venue, scoring a decisive 38 off 27 balls.

Gill's robust innings featured four fours and a six, contributing to his total of 1,024 runs in 20 matches at this venue, boasting an impressive average of 60.23 and a strike rate exceeding 160. Despite a strong opening with Sai Sudarshan, who scored a commendable 63, GT suffered a dramatic collapse, concluding their innings at 196/8.

As Hardik Pandya emerged as a standout bowler for the Mumbai Indians with figures of 2/29, the team effectively curtailed the Titans' momentum. Other contributors included Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Satyanarayana Raju, each claiming invaluable wickets to restrict GT's total.

