Startup India: A 'Startup of Fakery'?

On the ninth anniversary of Startup India, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government for allegedly failing to support Indian startups adequately. He claimed that the government has only built a 'Startup of Fakery', with minimal financial support and benefits reaching recognized startups.

On the ninth anniversary of Startup India, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of constructing what he termed a 'Startup of Fakery'.

Kharge criticized the government for providing negligible support to Indian startups, asserting that any industry growth is due to the entrepreneurial spirit rather than government assistance.

He highlighted that only 1.58% of recognized startups received approval for the Startup India seed fund, and more than 5,000 startups closed in 2024 alone, leading to significant job losses.

