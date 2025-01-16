Left Menu

Startup Industry Seeks Enhanced Support for Deeptech Ventures

Ahead of the Union Budget, the startup community is calling for increased backing for deeptech enterprises and thematic funding for essential technology fields. Industry leaders emphasize the need for more support in core R&D, engineering, and deeptech innovation within India to drive future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:49 IST
Ahead of the Union Budget, the startup industry is making a significant appeal for enhanced support tailored to deeptech ventures and thematic funding in critical technology areas.

At the National Startup Day event, Anjali Bansal, Founder of Avaana Capital, highlighted the conducive policy environment startups have benefited from over recent years.

Industry leaders stress that deeptech and core technological innovation form the next frontier for Indian entrepreneurship, requiring targeted funding and policy support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

