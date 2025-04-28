Left Menu

Ceasefire Violations Heighten Tensions at the LoC

Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, violating the ceasefire along the LoC. This marks the fourth consecutive night of skirmishes amid tensions between India and Pakistan following a terror attack in Pahalgam. No casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 08:32 IST
Ceasefire Violations Heighten Tensions at the LoC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistani troops have engaged in unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, continuing their streak of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, according to Army officials.

This marks the fourth consecutive night of firing by Pakistan, amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to a defense spokesperson, Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively to the unprovoked small-arms fire initiated by the Pakistani Army on April 27-28, as well as on the preceding two nights. No casualties have been reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025