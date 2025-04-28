Ceasefire Violations Heighten Tensions at the LoC
Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, violating the ceasefire along the LoC. This marks the fourth consecutive night of skirmishes amid tensions between India and Pakistan following a terror attack in Pahalgam. No casualties were reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 08:32 IST
Pakistani troops have engaged in unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, continuing their streak of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, according to Army officials.
This marks the fourth consecutive night of firing by Pakistan, amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
According to a defense spokesperson, Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively to the unprovoked small-arms fire initiated by the Pakistani Army on April 27-28, as well as on the preceding two nights. No casualties have been reported so far.
