Ceasefire Violations Heighten Tensions at the LoC

Pakistani troops have engaged in unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, continuing their streak of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, according to Army officials.

This marks the fourth consecutive night of firing by Pakistan, amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to a defense spokesperson, Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively to the unprovoked small-arms fire initiated by the Pakistani Army on April 27-28, as well as on the preceding two nights. No casualties have been reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)