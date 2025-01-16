Coldplay Concerts Prompt Special Trains Amid Rising Airfares

Western Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad scheduled for January 25 and 26. The decision comes amid skyrocketing airfares and a spike in passenger demand influenced by Coldplay concerts in the region.

An official stated that while these trains are classified as 'winter specials' under the Railway Board's directive, they are being utilized to manage the increased passenger volume due to Coldplay's concerts at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. Each train will halt at various stations, including Bandra Terminus, Borivali, and Surat, along their route.

As the city's concert excitement continues, Full Tariff Rate (FTR) suburban locals have been arranged for concert-goers attending shows at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Despite these efforts, concerns remain regarding travel capacity. Tickets for the special trains are available through Book My Show, but the access for general public passengers remains uncertain.

