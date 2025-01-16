Left Menu

Coldplay Concerts Prompt Special Trains Amid Rising Airfares

Western Railway is operating special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26 to accommodate the increased passenger rush due to Coldplay concerts, amid high airfare. The trains will make multiple stops, and suburban locals are set up for concerts in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21.

Coldplay Concerts Prompt Special Trains Amid Rising Airfares
Western Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad scheduled for January 25 and 26. The decision comes amid skyrocketing airfares and a spike in passenger demand influenced by Coldplay concerts in the region.

An official stated that while these trains are classified as 'winter specials' under the Railway Board's directive, they are being utilized to manage the increased passenger volume due to Coldplay's concerts at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. Each train will halt at various stations, including Bandra Terminus, Borivali, and Surat, along their route.

As the city's concert excitement continues, Full Tariff Rate (FTR) suburban locals have been arranged for concert-goers attending shows at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Despite these efforts, concerns remain regarding travel capacity. Tickets for the special trains are available through Book My Show, but the access for general public passengers remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

