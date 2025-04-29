Mexico and US Reach Rio Grande Water Agreement Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico and the United States have reached a crucial agreement, enabling Mexico to promptly send more water to Texas farmers from the shared Rio Grande basin. The accord comes after US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs and sanctions earlier this month, aiming to expedite the water transfer process.

Speaking on the matter, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed Mexico's commitment to an immediate transfer of water from international reservoirs. Additionally, Mexico will increase the US share of water flows in six Rio Grande tributaries before the conclusion of the current five-year water cycle.

Highlighting the importance of the longstanding 1944 treaty regulating the resource, the joint statement from both countries emphasized its benefits and indicated no need for renegotiation. Although faced with the risk of missing its water delivery obligations, Mexico can run a water debt under the treaty terms, provided it compensates in the latter stage of the cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)