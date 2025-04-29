Left Menu

Mexico and US Reach Rio Grande Water Agreement Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico has agreed to immediately transfer more water to Texas farmers from their shared Rio Grande basin after threats of tariffs and sanctions by the US. The agreement reaffirms the 1944 water-sharing treaty, which Mexico struggles to meet as the current five-year cycle nears its end in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 29-04-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 03:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico and the United States have reached a crucial agreement, enabling Mexico to promptly send more water to Texas farmers from the shared Rio Grande basin. The accord comes after US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs and sanctions earlier this month, aiming to expedite the water transfer process.

Speaking on the matter, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed Mexico's commitment to an immediate transfer of water from international reservoirs. Additionally, Mexico will increase the US share of water flows in six Rio Grande tributaries before the conclusion of the current five-year water cycle.

Highlighting the importance of the longstanding 1944 treaty regulating the resource, the joint statement from both countries emphasized its benefits and indicated no need for renegotiation. Although faced with the risk of missing its water delivery obligations, Mexico can run a water debt under the treaty terms, provided it compensates in the latter stage of the cycle.

