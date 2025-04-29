U.S. and Mexico Reach New Agreement on Water Sharing Amid Treaty Tensions

The American and Mexican governments have reached a new agreement to boost water supplies to Texas in accordance with a 1944 treaty. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced this development on Monday, amid rising tensions over water-sharing commitments.

Protracted negotiations with Mexican cabinet officials and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau resulted in the agreement, which aims to alleviate shortages impacting Texas agriculture. This diplomatic achievement is seen as a significant advance, although continued cooperation from Mexico is anticipated.

In addition to water transfers from international reservoirs, Mexico will increase the U.S. water share from six tributaries of the Rio Grande until the water cycle concludes in October. This step addresses the potential emergence of water issues as a critical aspect of bilateral trade negotiations.

