U.S. and Mexico Reach New Agreement on Water Sharing Amid Treaty Tensions

The U.S. and Mexico have agreed to increase water shipments to Texas under a 1944 treaty addressing water-sharing. This agreement follows complaints from U.S. officials and aims to meet the needs of Texas farmers. Drought conditions in Mexico had strained water supplies, complicating negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 03:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The American and Mexican governments have reached a new agreement to boost water supplies to Texas in accordance with a 1944 treaty. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced this development on Monday, amid rising tensions over water-sharing commitments.

Protracted negotiations with Mexican cabinet officials and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau resulted in the agreement, which aims to alleviate shortages impacting Texas agriculture. This diplomatic achievement is seen as a significant advance, although continued cooperation from Mexico is anticipated.

In addition to water transfers from international reservoirs, Mexico will increase the U.S. water share from six tributaries of the Rio Grande until the water cycle concludes in October. This step addresses the potential emergence of water issues as a critical aspect of bilateral trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

