Unprecedented Blackout Leaves Iberian Peninsula in the Dark

Power was slowly restored to parts of the Iberian Peninsula late on Monday following a massive blackout that left most of Spain and Portugal in chaos. Flights were grounded, public transportation halted, and hospitals suspended routine operations as the outage brought the region to a standstill.

Spain's Interior Ministry declared a national emergency, deploying 30,000 police officers across the country to maintain order amidst the turmoil. Governments from both nations held emergency meetings to address the crisis. Despite initial speculations of sabotage, officials ruled out a cyberattack as the root cause.

A breakdown in Spain's electricity connection with France was blamed for the outage, resulting in a loss of 15GW of power within seconds. The restoration of electricity began in northern Spain and parts of Portugal, while technicians worked urgently to investigate and stabilize the grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)