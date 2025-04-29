Left Menu

Unprecedented Blackout Leaves Iberian Peninsula in the Dark

A massive power outage hit the Iberian Peninsula, affecting Spain and Portugal, causing widespread disruption. Public transport was crippled, hospitals halted operations, and there was chaos as both countries declared national emergencies. The blackout affected electricity generation, with restoration efforts ongoing as technicians investigate the cause.

Updated: 29-04-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 04:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Power was slowly restored to parts of the Iberian Peninsula late on Monday following a massive blackout that left most of Spain and Portugal in chaos. Flights were grounded, public transportation halted, and hospitals suspended routine operations as the outage brought the region to a standstill.

Spain's Interior Ministry declared a national emergency, deploying 30,000 police officers across the country to maintain order amidst the turmoil. Governments from both nations held emergency meetings to address the crisis. Despite initial speculations of sabotage, officials ruled out a cyberattack as the root cause.

A breakdown in Spain's electricity connection with France was blamed for the outage, resulting in a loss of 15GW of power within seconds. The restoration of electricity began in northern Spain and parts of Portugal, while technicians worked urgently to investigate and stabilize the grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

