Left Menu

Iberian Power Crisis: Spain and Portugal Plunge into Darkness

An unprecedented blackout hit Spain and Portugal, crippling basic services and leaving millions without power. Authorities are investigating the cause. Power is being restored with assistance from neighboring countries. Emergency services in both Iberian nations are on high alert, managing evacuations and deploying backup generators to essential facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 29-04-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 03:59 IST
Iberian Power Crisis: Spain and Portugal Plunge into Darkness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

An unprecedented blackout has plunged much of Spain and Portugal into chaos, leaving millions without power, phone, and internet services. The Iberian blackout affected basic infrastructure, including train services and ATMs, causing widespread disruption across the region.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that authorities are still investigating the blackout's cause. The incident knocked out 15 gigawatts, losing nearly 60 percent of Spain's electrical demand within seconds. By late Monday, about half the power had been restored, with promises of full recovery by Tuesday.

Efforts are underway across Spain and Portugal to manage the situation. Emergency evacuations are happening, with additional resources mobilized to face challenges. International cooperation is aiding recovery as neighboring countries assist in restoring power through alternative sources like Morocco and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025