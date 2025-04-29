Iberian Power Crisis: Spain and Portugal Plunge into Darkness

An unprecedented blackout has plunged much of Spain and Portugal into chaos, leaving millions without power, phone, and internet services. The Iberian blackout affected basic infrastructure, including train services and ATMs, causing widespread disruption across the region.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that authorities are still investigating the blackout's cause. The incident knocked out 15 gigawatts, losing nearly 60 percent of Spain's electrical demand within seconds. By late Monday, about half the power had been restored, with promises of full recovery by Tuesday.

Efforts are underway across Spain and Portugal to manage the situation. Emergency evacuations are happening, with additional resources mobilized to face challenges. International cooperation is aiding recovery as neighboring countries assist in restoring power through alternative sources like Morocco and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)