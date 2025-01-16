Tragedy in South Africa: The Illicit Miners' Crisis

In South Africa, the standoff between police and illegal gold miners at Buffelsfontein has taken a deadly toll, with at least 87 miners killed amid allegations of starvation. The miners, operating illegally, faced harsh measures as police cut off food supplies, leading to accusations of negligence.

The police finally launched a court-ordered rescue operation, retrieving 78 bodies and saving 246 miners, but the delay has sparked public outrage and demands for accountability. Miners are reported to have died from starvation and dehydration, with community rescue attempts initially thwarted by authorities.

Critics highlight the government's harsh approach and the broader issue of illegal mining, which affects South Africa's economy. The incident underscores the need for a balanced policy addressing illegal mining while ensuring humanitarian considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)