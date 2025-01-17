Yen Strengthens Amid BOJ Rate Hike Speculations

The yen is showing its strongest weekly performance in over a month, buoyed by expectations that the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates next week. This development pressures the dollar as markets also brace for Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Comments from senior BOJ officials and data highlighting persistent price pressures and robust wage growth have elevated market confidence in an imminent rate shift. As traders price in an 80% likelihood of a hike, the yen has seen a 1.5% climb against the dollar this week, marking its strongest run since late November. It stood slightly weaker at 155.34 per dollar on Friday, near a one-month high touched earlier.

Market focus is also on the euro and sterling's stability, alongside the dollar index's 0.6% drop for the week, breaking a six-week winning streak. U.S. economic data, including retail sales figures, suggest strong consumer demand, influencing perspectives on Federal Reserve rate adjustments. Meanwhile, China's GDP data is anticipated, with growth predicted to accelerate.

