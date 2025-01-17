Tragedy in South Korea: Bird Strikes Behind Fatal Jeju Air Crash
A Jeju Air jet in South Korea crashed last month due to bird strikes, leading to 179 fatalities. Investigators found bird feathers and blood in its engines. The crash occurred after overshooting the runway, with only two crew members surviving. Power loss before the crash poses investigation challenges.
Investigators uncovered that bird feathers and blood in both engines of the Jeju Air jet may have contributed to South Korea's deadliest aviation disaster last month. An insider informed Reuters about the findings, which suggest a bird strike was a critical factor in the crash that claimed 179 lives.
The Boeing 737-800, en route from Bangkok to Muan county, belly-landed, overshot the runway, and exploded after hitting an embankment. As revealed by South Korean authorities, the pilots had reported a bird strike and declared an emergency before attempting a go-around maneuver.
The aviation community awaits further insights from the plane's black boxes, which ceased recording minutes before the accident. Missing data has prompted speculation about a rare total power failure. Bird strikes impacting both engines are uncommon, reminiscent of the 'Miracle on the Hudson.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Calls for Immediate Boeing 737-800 Inspection After Tragic Crash
Buddha Air's Safe Emergency Landing in Kathmandu Due to Engine Flame Out
Buddha Air's Emergency Landing: Averted Disaster at Tribhuvan International Airport
Emergency Landing Highlights Russian Aviation Challenges
Emergency Landing Drama: Utair Flight at Moscow Vnukovo