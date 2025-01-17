Left Menu

Singapore's Strategic Ties: President Tharman's Odisha Visit

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will visit Odisha for two days, aiming to strengthen economic and educational ties. During his visit, eight MoUs will be signed, covering areas like skill development, green hydrogen, and city development. The visit precedes the Utkarsh Odisha business conclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:34 IST
Tharman Shanmugaratnam Image Credit: Wikipedia

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is set for a pivotal two-day visit to Odisha starting Friday. This visit aims to fortify ties through eight anticipated Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Singapore and the Indian state. The visit is strategically planned before the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave scheduled for January 28-29.

Upon arrival, President Shanmugaratnam, alongside a high-profile delegation, will be greeted by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and senior officials. Key agreements will involve a focus on skill development in technical education, particularly enhancing the semiconductor industry through collaborations with IDCO, Sembcorp, and the World Skill Centre.

Furthering international cooperation, planned MoUs encompass a green hydrogen corridor and advancing the Petro Chemical and Petroleum Investment Region (PCPIR). Shanmugaratnam’s itinerary includes visiting the Sun Temple in Konark and Bharat Biotech’s vaccine plant, signifying a comprehensive approach to fostering economic and cultural relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

