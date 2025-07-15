Left Menu

Pakistan's Business Community Unites Against 2025-26 Finance Act: Nationwide Strike Looms

The business sector in Pakistan is backing a nationwide strike on July 19 to protest the Finance Act 2025-26's tax measures. Leaders argue that these laws threaten business operations, urging the government for immediate reversal. A broader anti-tax movement is forming, uniting various societal sectors in opposition.

  Pakistan

The entire business community in Pakistan is rallying behind a nationwide strike set for July 19, protesting against the 'draconian' tax measures introduced in the Finance Act 2025-26, as reported by Dawn. The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) pointed to a growing frustration over these policies.

SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan warned that protests could extend if the government ignores grievances. Highlighting specific concerns, Khan criticized new amendments under the Income Tax Ordinance and other controversial sections like 37A and 37B, arguing they unjustly penalize businesses, according to Dawn.

Amid a landscape of rising unemployment and economic upheaval, the Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry plans to spearhead an anti-tax movement, uniting diverse sectors against the oppressive legislation. This follows a criticized bypassing of traditional consultative processes before the Finance Bill's rushed passage, Dawn reports.

