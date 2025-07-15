Pakistan's Business Community Unites Against 2025-26 Finance Act: Nationwide Strike Looms

The entire business community in Pakistan is rallying behind a nationwide strike set for July 19, protesting against the 'draconian' tax measures introduced in the Finance Act 2025-26, as reported by Dawn. The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) pointed to a growing frustration over these policies.

SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan warned that protests could extend if the government ignores grievances. Highlighting specific concerns, Khan criticized new amendments under the Income Tax Ordinance and other controversial sections like 37A and 37B, arguing they unjustly penalize businesses, according to Dawn.

Amid a landscape of rising unemployment and economic upheaval, the Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry plans to spearhead an anti-tax movement, uniting diverse sectors against the oppressive legislation. This follows a criticized bypassing of traditional consultative processes before the Finance Bill's rushed passage, Dawn reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)