Left Menu

Cropin and Wipro Forge Alliance for Agribusiness Digital Transformation

Agtech firm Cropin has partnered with Wipro, an AI-powered tech services leader, to drive digital transformation in agribusiness. Combining Cropin's agribusiness expertise with Wipro's scale, the partnership aims to enhance traceability, operational agility, and sustainability, addressing challenges like climate volatility, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:10 IST
Cropin and Wipro Forge Alliance for Agribusiness Digital Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Agtech innovator Cropin announced a vital partnership with Wipro on Tuesday to spearhead digital transformation within the agribusiness sector. This strategic alliance marries Cropin's deep expertise in agribusiness and AI technology with Wipro's extensive capabilities in consumer industries and technology consulting.

The collaboration aims to provide scalable and intelligent solutions that transcend agribusiness and influence adjacent sectors demanding supply chain resilience and sustainability. Cropin highlights the mounting challenges faced by agribusinesses, including climate volatility, supply chain disruptions, and shifting regulatory and consumer demands.

By leveraging Cropin's AI-powered platform alongside Wipro's global consulting reach, the companies seek to unlock crucial farm-level insights, boost operational agility, and enhance sustainability efforts. This move is seen as a pivotal step in building data-driven, climate-resilient, and compliant supply chains across the agribusiness landscape.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025