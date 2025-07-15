Cropin and Wipro Forge Alliance for Agribusiness Digital Transformation
Agtech firm Cropin has partnered with Wipro, an AI-powered tech services leader, to drive digital transformation in agribusiness. Combining Cropin's agribusiness expertise with Wipro's scale, the partnership aims to enhance traceability, operational agility, and sustainability, addressing challenges like climate volatility, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory pressures.
Agtech innovator Cropin announced a vital partnership with Wipro on Tuesday to spearhead digital transformation within the agribusiness sector. This strategic alliance marries Cropin's deep expertise in agribusiness and AI technology with Wipro's extensive capabilities in consumer industries and technology consulting.
The collaboration aims to provide scalable and intelligent solutions that transcend agribusiness and influence adjacent sectors demanding supply chain resilience and sustainability. Cropin highlights the mounting challenges faced by agribusinesses, including climate volatility, supply chain disruptions, and shifting regulatory and consumer demands.
By leveraging Cropin's AI-powered platform alongside Wipro's global consulting reach, the companies seek to unlock crucial farm-level insights, boost operational agility, and enhance sustainability efforts. This move is seen as a pivotal step in building data-driven, climate-resilient, and compliant supply chains across the agribusiness landscape.
